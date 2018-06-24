2 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition, after separate shootings in Toronto

Toronto Paramedics say two people have died and a woman is in life-threatening condition after separate shootings in Etobicoke and North York on Sunday.

A spokesperson told Global News paramedics and police were called to Old Meadow Lane, near Allen and Flemington roads, at 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Paramedics rushed a woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, to a Toronto trauma centre with a police escort. The spokesperson said she had life-threatening injuries.

.@TorontoMedics confirm a woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. pic.twitter.com/XDVXYADJGO — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) June 24, 2018

Less than 15 minutes later, the spokesperson said emergency crews were called to a property on Lightwood Drive near Kipling Avenue and Albion Road.

The spokesperson said two patients died at the scene.

As of early Sunday morning, Toronto police didn’t release information on suspects.