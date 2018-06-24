Mark Scheifele holds annual hockey camp in Winnipeg

For most hockey parents this time of year, hockey usually goes on the back burner.

But for young players at Bell-MTS Iceplex over the weekend, it was front and centre.

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele has been coming back to Winnipeg for a weekend in the summer for four years, helping the next generation of hockey players grow their skills and elevate their game.

“The opportunity to give back to the community and be able to see the kids smiling faces, it’s huge for me,” Scheifele said.

Over 200 kids aged 5-12 attended the camp in support of Kid Sport Winnipeg.

Players from the Manitoba Moose were assisting with drills throughout the weekend, as well as some special guests, including Matthieu Gomercic and Kaleb Dahlgren of the Humboldt Broncos.

“Both Matt and Kaleb have been such an amazing help, they are such an inspiration to all of us.” Scheifele said.

“Their attitude towards life in general is amazing and it means a lot to have them here.”

The Jets begin their regualr season on October 4 in St. Louis.