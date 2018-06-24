Sports
June 24, 2018 5:23 pm

Mark Scheifele holds annual hockey camp in Winnipeg

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Two children wait for instructions during Mark Schiefele's 4th annual hockey camp in support of KidSport Winnipeg at Bell-MTS Iceplex.

Austin Siragusa / Global News
For most hockey parents this time of year, hockey usually goes on the back burner.

But for young players at Bell-MTS Iceplex over the weekend, it was front and centre.

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele has been coming back to Winnipeg for a weekend in the summer for four years, helping the next generation of hockey players grow their skills and elevate their game.

“The opportunity to give back to the community and be able to see the kids smiling faces, it’s huge for me,” Scheifele said.

Over 200 kids aged 5-12 attended the camp in support of Kid Sport Winnipeg.

Players from the Manitoba Moose were assisting with drills throughout the weekend, as well as some special guests, including Matthieu Gomercic and Kaleb Dahlgren of the Humboldt Broncos.

Still0624_00000

Mark Scheifele (L) and Kaleb Dahlgren (R) chatting at Bell-MTS Iceplex during Scheifele’s annual hockey camp in Winnipeg.

Austin Siragusa / Global News
Still0624_00001

Mark Scheifele held his 4th annual hockey camp this weekend at Bell-MTS Iceplex.

Austin Siragusa / Global News
Still0624_00008

Humboldt Broncos player Kaleb Dahlgren taking shots on a goalie.

Austin Siragusa / Global News
Still0624_00002

Mark Scheifele handling a pass

Austin Siragusa / Global News
Still0624_00007

“Both Matt and Kaleb have been such an amazing help, they are such an inspiration to all of us.” Scheifele said.

“Their attitude towards life in general is amazing and it means a lot to have them here.”

The Jets begin their regualr season on October 4 in St. Louis.
