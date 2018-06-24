A New Brunswick election is now just three months away, pitting a telegenic Liberal premier against a rookie Tory leader in what may be seen as a preview of the next federal contest.

Liberal Premier Brian Gallant is seeking a second term in a province that has developed a penchant for tossing governments aside after just one mandate.

READ MORE: Tory MLA Brian Macdonald will not reoffer in upcoming New Brunswick election

The province’s finances are emerging as a dominant issue early in the campaign run-up.

Gallant says he’ll continue to run deficits with record spending in order to help grow the economy, but Tory Leader Blaine Higgs says he would insist on better results.

Green Leader David Coon, who holds his party’s lone seat in the legislature, says the use of government money to entice large companies to set-up in New Brunswick isn’t working.

The NDP’s Jennifer McKenzie says her party would make better decisions and increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

WATCH: New Brunswick legislature holds final session with election on the horizon

KISS NB Leader Gerald Bourque says he could eliminate a third of the provincial debt by selling the assets of NB Liquor and moving alcohol sales into grocery stores.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin says there’s a need to cut taxes and re-examine how bilingual services are provided.

The election is set for September 24th.