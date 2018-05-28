Tory MLA Brian Macdonald will not reoffer in upcoming New Brunswick election

New Brunswick MLA Brian Macdonald announced on Monday that he will not be reoffering in the upcoming provincial election.

Macdonald, who represents the riding of Fredericton West-Hanwell, was first elected in the 2010 provincial election.

He has served as Government Whip and Legislative Secretary to the Premier during the the David Alward government from 2010 to 2014 and unsuccessfully ran for party leader in 2016.

“Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity of time and spirit,” Macdonald wrote in a Facebook post announcing his decision.

“I am humbled and honoured to have had the privilege of representing many of you in the Legislature over the last 8 years. “

Macdonald says that he is considering in “national and international opportunities,” potentially leaving the door open for a run in the next federal election.