Coldstream standoff suspect pleads guilty to assaulting his mother

A Coldstream man arrested in connection with a 15-hour standoff in February has pleaded guilty to some of the nine charges he faces.

Kelly Blake Torvik pleaded guilty to five charges, including assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and pointing a firearm.

Court heard that the victim of the assault and threat was Torvik’s mother.

The case was adjourned so a technical suitability report could be prepared to determine if it would be suitable for Torvik to live with his father if he is sentenced to house arrest.

In February, police said just before midnight, officers were “called to a home in the 118000 block of Torrent Drive, … for reports of a very distraught male, believed to be armed and alone inside his home.”

A lengthy standoff ensued. Nearby homes were evacuated and streets were closed.

Police said the incident ended “peacefully” the next afternoon, roughly 15 hours later, with officers apprehending one person.

The case is back in court on July 5.

Torvik remains in custody.