Okanagan police standoff suspect faces numerous charges

The man arrested after a police standoff near Vernon Monday has been charged with nine criminal offenses.

RCMP were called to a Torrent Drive residence in Coldstream to deal with a distraught man armed with a gun who was refusing to leave the home.

The suspect allegedly threatened another member of the household who had left before police arrived.

Nearby homes were evacuated, and a RCMP Emergency Response Team was deployed, before the man surrendered after about 15 hours.

The charges against Kelly Blake Torvik include assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and uttering threats.

The 33-year-old remains in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for February 15th.