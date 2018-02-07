Crime
February 7, 2018 6:09 pm

Okanagan police standoff suspect faces numerous charges

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Charges stemming from a police standoff have now been laid against Kelly Blake Torvik of Coldstream.

The man arrested after a police standoff near Vernon Monday has been charged with nine criminal offenses.

RCMP were called to a Torrent Drive residence in Coldstream to deal with a distraught man armed with a gun who was refusing to leave the home.

The suspect allegedly threatened another member of the household who had left before police arrived.

Nearby homes were evacuated, and a RCMP Emergency Response Team was deployed, before the man surrendered after about 15 hours.

The charges against Kelly Blake Torvik include assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and uttering threats.

The 33-year-old remains in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for February 15th.

