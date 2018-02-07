Okanagan police standoff suspect faces numerous charges
The man arrested after a police standoff near Vernon Monday has been charged with nine criminal offenses.
RCMP were called to a Torrent Drive residence in Coldstream to deal with a distraught man armed with a gun who was refusing to leave the home.
READ MORE : Peaceful end to police standoff near Vernon; man arrested
The suspect allegedly threatened another member of the household who had left before police arrived.
Nearby homes were evacuated, and a RCMP Emergency Response Team was deployed, before the man surrendered after about 15 hours.
The charges against Kelly Blake Torvik include assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and uttering threats.
The 33-year-old remains in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for February 15th.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.