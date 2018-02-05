Police standoff near Vernon; distraught man in home

RCMP are asking some Coldstream residents to stay inside their homes as they deal with an ‘unfolding’ police incident involving a distraught man who has barricaded himself in his residence.

Police say the incident began late Saturday night when RCMP were called to a home in the 1180 block of Torrent Drive in Vernon to deal with a distraught male believed to be alone and armed with a gun.

As a precaution, RCMP evacuated immediate neighbours to the residence.

Police say the incident is ongoing.

“Police are asking all remaining residents, within the immediate area of the 11800 block of Torrent Drive, to stay inside and seek shelter within their homes”. RCMP spokesperson Cst. Kelly Brett said. “RCMP also ask that the general public avoid the area, as temporary road closures have been put in place.”

The following roads are affected: Torrent Drive, Kidston Road and Cottonwood Lane.

RCMP are also asking the media and social media users to refrain from publicizing the physical location of its officers including verbal descriptors, photographs and videos.

More details to come.