SLV’s three things to do this weekend (June 22nd)

1. Scream if you want to go faster

It’s the last weekend for this year’s Red River Ex at the Red River Exhibition Park.

The annual event almost always seem to coincide with a lot of rain.

However, it’s been clear skies and dry weather this year.

So if you haven’t been there yet, this weekend is a perfect time.

If rides aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other attractions like the farm animals, the live music, and, of course, those mini doughnuts.

If you can, it’s a good idea to pick up your tickets for admission and rides in advance as it will be cheaper.

You can get them from Giant Tiger, Safeway, Sobeys, Mac’s, Peavey Mart or redriverex.com

2. Hops and barley

A good time is on tap this weekend on the floor and in the concourse of Bell MTS Place.

I’m talking about the Flatlander’s Beer Festival, presented by Manitoba Liquor Mart.

It’s a fundraiser for the True North Sport Youth Foundation, whose mission is to reach out to underserved youth in order to help them reach their potential.

The adult-only event will offer up a chance to sample over 300 varieties of beer and cider from all over the world.

Attendees will be handed two crucial items upon entering: a sampling mug and program guide.

“The program is basically your road map for the festival,” Kait Flett, Game Day & Events Manager for the True North Youth Foundation said. “It lists all the beers, all the styles, kind of the flavour profiles. And then you get your cute little keepsake sample mug.”

“I would say take a quick look through the program, highlight some key booths you want to see, and then be on your merry way and sample as many and as much as you like,” she added.

The festival will also be a treat for foodies, with several local food trucks serving up tasty treats.

For ticket information, visit flatlandersbeerfest.com

3. Fi nd your fandom

The second annual FanQuest convention is taking place Saturday and Sunday at Red River College’s Princess Street campus.

It’s an opportunity to geek out whether you’re into sci-fi, comics, or board games.

One of the highlights of the weekend is Pablo Hidalgo.

The former Winnipegger now lives in San Francisco where he is the creative executive and member of the Lucasfilm Story Group.

In other words, he has a pretty big job within the Star Wars universe.

Hidalgo is a Red River College graduate, and will be awarded the college’s Distinguished Graduate Award on Saturday at the event.

Canadian actress Nicole de Boer will also be a special guest at FanQuest. Among her roles, she portrayed Ezri Dax on the final season of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

A single day pass will cost $20, and a weekend pass will set you back $35.

However, you won’t need to pay an extra fee to attend guest panels, gaming sessions, and autograph sessions because it’s all included with your pass.