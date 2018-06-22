Traffic
June 22, 2018 9:08 am
Updated: June 22, 2018 9:12 am

N.S. government to unveil Mi’kmaq licence plate in Truro

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia is set to unveil a new Mi'kmaq licence plate today. Deputy premier Karen Casey and Chief Wilbert Marshall of Potlotek First Nation in Cape Breton will officially release the new plate, seen here in an undated handout image, during a ceremony in Truro.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Nova Scotia
A A

Nova Scotia is set to unveil a new Mi’kmaq licence plate today.

Deputy premier Karen Casey and Chief Wilbert Marshall of Potlotek First Nation in Cape Breton will officially release the new plate during a ceremony in Truro.

READ MORE: N.S. government unveils licence plate celebrating Gaelic culture

The design for was selected by the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’Kmaq Chiefs last September.

The province also recently unveiled licence plates celebrating the Gaelic and Acadian cultures.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs
Chief Wilbert Marshall
Karen Casey
Licence Plate
Mi'kmaq
Mi'kmaq licence plate
Potlotek First Nation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News