N.S. government to unveil Mi’kmaq licence plate in Truro

Nova Scotia is set to unveil a new Mi’kmaq licence plate today.

Deputy premier Karen Casey and Chief Wilbert Marshall of Potlotek First Nation in Cape Breton will officially release the new plate during a ceremony in Truro.

The design for was selected by the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’Kmaq Chiefs last September.

The province also recently unveiled licence plates celebrating the Gaelic and Acadian cultures.