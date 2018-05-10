N.S. government unveils licence plate celebrating Gaelic culture

A new licence plate celebrating Gaelic heritage has come to Nova Scotia.

The Nova Scotia government made the announcement in a press release Thursday morning.

The province says the licence plate features the symbol of Nova Scotia’s Gaels, the salmon of knowledge, and the Gaelic name for the province, “Alba Nuadh.”

“This initiative supports the Gaelic language and culture in our communities and helps to foster strong and dynamic communities in Nova Scotia,” said Randy Delorey, Minister of Gaelic Affairs, in a statement.

The plate is available at Access Nova Scotia and Registry of Motor Vehicles offices for passenger and light commercial vehicles.

A $50 donation will be collected with every purchase or renewal of the new plate and will go to the Gàidheil Air Adhart (Gaels Forward) Special Purpose Fund to support the language, culture and identity.