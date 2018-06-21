Hamilton Tiger-Cats try to even record against Eskimos in Edmonton

It doesn’t get any easier for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

A week after opening the 2018 CFL season with a 20-14 loss in Calgary, the Ticats will take on the 1-0 Eskimos in Edmonton on Friday night.

Kickoff is at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. After the game, listen to The 5th Quarter postgame show on 900 CHML, online at 900chml.com and via the Radioplayer Canada app.

READ MORE: Manziel makes Ticats debut but Hamilton loses pre-season opener

Hamilton will start newly-signed cornerback Delvin Breaux, and receiver Terrence Toliver will play his first game in a little more than a year after he suffered a torn ACL in the 2017 season opener.

The Eskimos kicked off their campaign with a 33-30 victory in Winnipeg in Week 1 and are looking to beat the Ticats for the third consecutive time after sweeping the season series last year.

Edmonton, celebrating its 70th anniversary season in 2018, is 49-18-2 in home opening games. They are 3-1 in home openers versus Hamilton.

3 things to watch: