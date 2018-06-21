Hamilton Tiger-Cats try to even record against Eskimos in Edmonton
It doesn’t get any easier for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
A week after opening the 2018 CFL season with a 20-14 loss in Calgary, the Ticats will take on the 1-0 Eskimos in Edmonton on Friday night.
Hamilton will start newly-signed cornerback Delvin Breaux, and receiver Terrence Toliver will play his first game in a little more than a year after he suffered a torn ACL in the 2017 season opener.
The Eskimos kicked off their campaign with a 33-30 victory in Winnipeg in Week 1 and are looking to beat the Ticats for the third consecutive time after sweeping the season series last year.
Edmonton, celebrating its 70th anniversary season in 2018, is 49-18-2 in home opening games. They are 3-1 in home openers versus Hamilton.
3 things to watch:
- This could be an air show. Mike Reilly threw for a league high 408 yards in Edmonton’s season opening win last week. Hamilton’s Jeremiah Masoli was No. 2 on that list with 344 passing yards.
- Which defence will step up? Hamilton allowed Calgary QB Bo Levi Mitchell to complete only three of 13 deep balls in Week 1. The Eskimos’ defence allowed Winnipeg to score 30 points last week with rookie QB Chris Streveler at the helm, but they intercepted him twice.
- Hamilton’s reinforcements. The Breaux Show is back and can only be a huge plus for the Ticats defence. Toliver’s long road back to the starting lineup should also provide a boost for Masoli and co.
