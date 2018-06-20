Toronto Blue Jays

June 20, 2018 3:59 pm

Toronto Blue Jays defeat Atlanta Braves 5-4 in matinee game

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ, left, celebrates with teammate Justin Smoak (14) after defeating the Atlanta Braves during ninth inning Interleague baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

TORONTO – Kendrys Morales hit a two-run homer and J.A. Happ was solid over 8 1/3 innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

Morales had two of Toronto’s eight hits while Happ retired 13 in a row at one point en route to his team-leading ninth win.

Happ (9-3) gave up a pair of solo homers over his 113-pitch outing. He allowed four earned runs, six hits and had eight strikeouts.

Ryan Tepera came on in the ninth after the Braves hit back-to-back one-out singles. Tepera, who earned his fifth save, gave up a pair of RBI singles before getting Johan Camargo to fly out to end it.

Toronto (34-39) salvaged a split of the two-game interleague mini-series with the victory. The Blue Jays have won eight of their last 12 games.

Toronto also improved its interleague record to 7-3 this season and moved over the .500 mark with a 197-196 all-time record against National League teams.

