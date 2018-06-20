Toronto Blue Jays defeat Atlanta Braves 5-4 in matinee game

TORONTO – Kendrys Morales hit a two-run homer and J.A. Happ was solid over 8 1/3 innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

Morales had two of Toronto’s eight hits while Happ retired 13 in a row at one point en route to his team-leading ninth win.

Happ (9-3) gave up a pair of solo homers over his 113-pitch outing. He allowed four earned runs, six hits and had eight strikeouts.

Ryan Tepera came on in the ninth after the Braves hit back-to-back one-out singles. Tepera, who earned his fifth save, gave up a pair of RBI singles before getting Johan Camargo to fly out to end it.

Toronto (34-39) salvaged a split of the two-game interleague mini-series with the victory. The Blue Jays have won eight of their last 12 games.

Toronto also improved its interleague record to 7-3 this season and moved over the .500 mark with a 197-196 all-time record against National League teams.