Will the pantless man who ran onto BC Place field sue the BC Lions?

A man who ran onto the field during a BC Lions game on Saturday may now be taking legal action.

The video of the incident went viral. The Lions’ fan, wearing a jersey and underwear, but no pants or shoes, went running onto the field at BC Place and then was tackled hard by Lions’ player Marcell Young.

Now comes the possibility he will sue.

READ MORE: B.C. Lions fan fined $115 after being tackled by player on field

The Preszler Law Firm in Vancouver has issued a statement, saying it has been retained as legal counsel by the young man.

It says he suffered serious injuries, including a mild traumatic brain injury, has been released from hospital and is now recovering at home, but his prognosis remains unclear.

The law firm says contrary to some news reports, he was never arrested or taken to jail, but was released from the stadium shortly after the incident before being taken to the hospital by his family.

The fan, a Surrey man in his 20s, was not charged with a criminal offence but was issued a $115 ticket for trespassing.

A spokesperson for BC Place said the fan cut his foot during the incident and was treated by ambulance staff at the stadium.

— With files from Jon Azpiri