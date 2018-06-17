B.C. Lions player tackles pantsless fan who ran onto field during game

B.C. Lions defensive back Marcell Young had four tackles in his team’s 22-10 victory over the Montreal Alouettes at B.C. Place on Saturday night.

But it was a hit that didn’t end up in the box score that fans will remember most.

During a break in the second quarter, Young hit a pantsless and shoeless fan who ran onto the field at B.C. Place.

Young received a loud cheer from the crowd as he knocked down a male fan clad in underwear and a Lions jersey after he ran onto the field during a break in the second quarter.

The fan lay motionless for several moments before he was apprehended and hauled off by security personnel.

This is not the first time B.C. Place security has had to deal with disruptions on the field of play.

The final few minutes of a 2016 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Canada and Mexico were marred by a

In one case, a fan was tackled by a member of Team Canada’s staff.

— With files from The Canadian Press