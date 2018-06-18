B.C. Lions fan fined $115 after being tackled by player on field

A man who ran onto the field during a B.C. Lions game on Saturday was fined by police and banned from the stadium for a year.

During a break in the second quarter of the Lions home opener, the fan, who was not wearing pants or shoes, ran onto the field at B.C. Place and was hit by Lions defensive back Marcell Young.

According to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), the fan was then escorted by stadium security personnel who were supported by an on-duty VPD officer.

The fan, a Surrey man in his 20s, was not charged with a criminal offence but was issued a $115 ticket for trespassing.

Police said he was escorted out of B.C. Place and taken to a VPD cell “as he was unable to care for himself due to his degree of alcohol intoxication.”

He was released the next morning.

A spokesperson for B.C. Place said the fan cut his foot during the incident and was treated by ambulance staff at the stadium.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the fan has been banned from B.C. Place for a year.

This is not the first time B.C. Place security has had to deal with disruptions on the field of play.

The final few minutes of a 2016 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Canada and Mexico were marred by a number of fans on the pitch.

In one case, a fan was tackled by a member of Team Canada’s staff.

— With files from The Canadian Press