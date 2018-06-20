Rachel Maddow breaks down on-air over report of babies, toddlers kept in shelters

MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down in tears while reading a live update of “tender age” shelters on air.

The host of The Rachel Maddow Show couldn’t finish her report as she read details about how babies and toddlers were being separated from their parents and taken to shelters in Texas.

“I’m sorry. I think I’m going to have to hand this off,” she said during her Tuesday evening segment.

Maddow later went on Twitter on the same evening and apologized for not being able to give her audience the full report.

“Ugh, I’m sorry. If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I’m on TV,” she wrote on the social media site. She included a thread of the details of the Associated Press report.

Ugh, I'm sorry. If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I'm on TV. What I was trying to do — when I suddenly couldn't say/do anything — was read this lede: 1/6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

“What I was trying to do — when I suddenly couldn’t say/do anything — was read this lede.”

It is estimated 2,300 children have been separated from their families over the last six weeks, and placed in cage-like detention facilities as part of a “zero tolerance” policy towards illegal migration.

“The thought that they are going to be putting such little kids in an institutional setting? I mean it is hard for me to even wrap my mind around it,” vice-president for programs at Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service Kay Bellor told AP. “Toddlers are being detained.”

Maddow is one of several late-night hosts who have recently called out the Trump administration’s decision for U.S. border officials to separate children from their parents.

On Tuesday, talk show host Stephen Colbert criticized White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for not addressing Trump’s border separation policy during a press conference.

“Trump’s policy of taking immigrant children from their parents at the border … either you can be horrified or you can work for Donald Trump,” he said in the segment. “Sarah, you think you don’t want to talk about child separation policy? You don’t get to tag out here, Sarah. … You’re just Donald Trump’s mouth piece — or whatever part the lies comes out of.”

Jimmy Kimmel also chimed in, mocking Trump for saying the law requires him to enforce family separation at borders.



“First of all, no there isn’t. It’s complete BS. Secondly, since when did Donald Trump start caring about law?” he said in his segment.

On Wednesday, Trump announced he would sign an executive order to “solve the problem” of children being separated from their families at the U.S. southern border.

During a White House meeting with members of Congress, the president said, “We want to keep families together.”

— with files from AP

