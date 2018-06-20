U.S. family separation policy could end with executive order — but it’s unclear if Trump will sign

The U.S. Homeland Security secretary is drafting an order to end family separation at the border, but it’s unclear if U.S. President Donald Trump will sign it.

That’s according to two people familiar with her thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the effort before its official announcement.

READ MORE: Here’s how Canada deals with migrant parents, children and detention

Kirstjen Nielsen is on her way to the White House to discuss the issue with the president’s team, according to one of the people.

The person says the secretary believes there is little certainty that Congress will act to fix the separation issue and is trying to find a solution. The order would ask the Department of Defence to help house the detained families.

WATCH: GOP says it’s working on a bill to rectify the problem of separating of families at the border

This comes after Trump said he is “working on something” related to immigration following his Tuesday night meeting with House Republicans.

READ MORE: Trump defends separating families at U.S. border, ‘politically correct or not’

Trump took to Twitter Wednesday to make the announcement, and again placed the blame on Democrats, asserting that “they won’t give us the votes needed to pass good immigration legislation.” The president’s party, the Republicans, control both chambers in Congress.

He tweeted: “Republicans want security. But I am working on something – it never ends!”

It’s the Democrats fault, they won’t give us the votes needed to pass good immigration legislation. They want open borders, which breeds horrible crime. Republicans want security. But I am working on something – it never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018

Republican leaders in the House are trying to put together an immigration bill that would keep immigrant children in detention indefinitely, but housed with their parents.