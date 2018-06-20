Cree curriculum at heart of new Alberta First Nation education plan

Alberta’s education minister will sign a new education framework with a First Nation south of Edmonton on Wednesday morning.

Education Minister David Eggen will be in Maskwacis on Wednesday to sign the agreement that’s intended to give kindergarten to Grade 12 students in the community access to a Cree-based curriculum.

The agreement will provide the Maskwacis Education Schools Commission resources, expertise, advice and assistance to develop the new curriculum.

The commission said the agreement represents a form of reconciliation with Maskwacis Cree people through education.

The Maskwacis Education Schools Commission is the new education authority for all 11 schools and two Head Start programs in Maskwacis. Its primary goal is to improve education, services and student success within the Cree nation.

