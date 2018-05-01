Consent to be part of K-12 Alberta school curricula: Notley

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says more initiatives to combat sexual violence are on the way, including teaching the concept of consent in schools.

Notley says the consent issue has been part of her government’s ongoing curriculum review.

She says the plan is to ensure it will be taught in a co-ordinated fashion at all grade levels.

The premier made the comments as she proclaimed May as sexual violence awareness month.

A group of 10 government ministries and community organizations is to meet to build on previous provincial initiatives to combat sexual violence.

The province has already made legislative changes to allow sexual violence survivors more latitude in filing civil claims and to get out of leases without penalty.

The province has also allocated an extra $8.1 million to provide more police and court support along with more counselling.

