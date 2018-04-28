Alberta to provide $50,000 to improve early childhood education

The Alberta government has announced a $50,000 grant for a project to strengthen the profession of early childhood education.

Status of Women Minister Stephanie McLean made the announcement in front of 400 educators Saturday.

The Association of Early Childhood Educators of Alberta will use the money to tour the province and speak with educators, especially those in remote areas. They hope to gather feedback and hear concerns about the profession.

McLean said the grant will help Alberta expand on its province-wide, $25-a -day daycare program. There are currently 15,000 certified early childhood educators in Alberta.

READ MORE: Alberta $25-a-day daycare expands to 100 more locations; 6,000 spaces created

“It’s really important when you take your child to an early childhood educator to know that you can trust that person,” McLean said.

“Not only with the child’s health and well-being, but also that they’re going to help develop that child’s mind.”

Manna Middleton, chair of the Association of Early Childhood Educators of Alberta said the money will help raise the standard of the professionalism across the province.

“There is a system building. We want consistency across the province, ” Middleton said.

“Every child deserves to have quality care whether it’s in the middle of an urban location or rural Alberta.”

The program’s goals include improving career and leadership opportunities for early childhood educators while providing affordable, quality childcare.