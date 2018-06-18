Alberta government workers to take day course on Indigenous history and culture

Alberta is launching a three-year program to help all government staffers better understand Indigenous culture and history.

The province’s 27,000 employees will each take in a six-hour session that includes talks with elders, along with films and group exercises.

The direct cost of the project is $2.7 million and will begin with employees from the Children’s Services and the Justice departments.

“This training is not a ‘one-and-done’ exercise and it is not a box to be checked off,” Finance Minister Joe Ceci said.

“It is part of a fundamental shift in how we build lasting relationships and understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.”

Indigenous Relations Minister Richard Feehan says the sessions will broaden understanding, build relationships and explode myths.

The program has been two years in the making, following a commitment made by Premier Rachel Notley in 2015 to implement the goals of the United Nations Declaration on Indigenous Rights.

The province has dealt with intolerance in the past, including a letter this spring from Alberta Health Services referring to an Indigenous girl simply as “Treaty Indian.”