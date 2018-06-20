Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of man at Brampton nightclub

Peel Regional Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Brampton nightclub last year.

Police said officers and paramedics were called to the Masta’s Lounge nightclub on Orenda Road, northwest of Dixie Road and Steeles Avenue East, on April 15, 2017 after reports of a shooting. After emergency crews arrived, police said the victim — who was later identified as Jordan Buchner — died at the scene.

On Tuesday, police announced 29-year-old Jermaine Smith of Brampton was arrested and charged in connection with Buchner’s death. Police said 32-year-old Brampton resident Adrian Robers was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder as well as other gun-related offences.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Wednesday.

News of the arrest comes after Peel Regional Police announced a $25,000 reward for anyone who could provide information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of those wanted in connection with Buchner’s death.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.