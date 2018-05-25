Crime
Peel police offer $25K reward for help in homicide investigation

Peel Police are searching for anyone who may have been outside of Masta's Lounge on April 15, 2017. when Jordan Buchner was shot.

Peel Regional Police are offering $25,000 to anyone who can help advance the investigation into the homicide of Jordan Buchner.

The award will be given to someone who is able to help police arrest and convict those responsible for his death.

Buchner was 23 years old when he was shot outside of Masta’s Lounge in Brampton on April 15, 2017.

Investigators said they have yet to identify a suspect but believe there were numerous individuals outside the nightclub at the time who have yet to come forward.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 905-795-7712 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

