Fines for Lethbridge’s new parking system kick in next week

For most people, visiting a salon and spa is a stress release and a chance to look their best. But for Tamara Angel, visiting Catwalk isn’t as relieving as it once was.

“I know I’m coming to get colour done. I know I’m going to be here for four or five hours and I had already decided I’m not even going to bother plugging the meter because I’ll plug it for the two hours and I’ll get a ticket anyway after two hours is done. I can’t go out and move my car to a different zone and then walk how many blocks to get here to finish my hair. It’s not going to happen,” she said.

Enforcement for the City of Lethbridge’s new pay-by-plate parking system is ramping up with fines coming into effect next week.

READ MORE: New parking kiosks in place for downtown Lethbridge

Catwalk Salon & Spa is located within a zone where parking is capped at two hours per vehicle. Its owner says the entire ordeal has been a mess.

“I’ve never seen my clients leaving with wet hair and with colour in their hair to move their car to another zone.

“(If they’re lucky), they can go from the two-hour zone in front or around the corner to across the street, but they’re still walking across the street with colour and I don’t like it. It’s not a good look,” Levi Cox said.

Cox has started a petition asking for the system to be altered to allow customers to top up their parking and the creation of smaller zones. Nearly 400 people have signed it so far.

READ MORE: University of Lethbridge student brings parking woes to city council

The city says it’s received a lot of feedback — both positive and negative.

Adding time to your parking doesn’t appear to be in the cards, with the program focused on turnover.

“The top-up option really does take that away to a certain extent, but we’re not writing anything off the table right now,” the city’s downtown revitalization manager, Andrew Malcolm, said.

.@LethbridgeCity says warning parking tickets being issues this week. Fines kick in next week. Says minor changes have been made and it has received a lot of feedback – both positive and negative #yql #lethbridge — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) June 19, 2018

Some businesses fully support the changes, noting the zones have opened up spaces for more customers to come into their stores.

“Now it’s open for clients, customers, friends, visitors. Everything that we need in the downtown core to make it vibrant and successful,” said Gentlemen III Menswear’s Jeremy Duchan.

READ MORE: University of Lethbridge developing new process for parking permits

Angel has been getting her hair done by Cox for 15 years and says even though she wouldn’t receive a fine for going to a salon outside of the downtown core, she doesn’t want to find a new stylist.

“I would rather eat the ticket than go somewhere else. I would rather not get a ticket, but I shouldn’t have to make that decision.”