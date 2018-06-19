Council approves parking rate hike in Waterloo

Waterloo city council approved a rate hike for city parking on Monday night.

The move will cost an extra 25 cents per hour for those using hourly parking and a 2.5 per cent increase to monthly parking permits.

In addition, the council also approved a new 10-year plan which will see hourly parking rates increase every three years with the next rate hike coming in 2022. The plan also sees the cost of monthly parking permits increasing by 2.5 to three per cent per year.

Council also took measures to designate three curbside parking spaces specifically for electric vehicles.

Charging stations will be installed on William Street East and Father David Bauer Drive.