Edmonton Oilers sign Matt Benning to two-year extension

Defenceman Matthew Benning has a new two-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli announced the extension in a news release on Tuesday.

“Throughout the summer, you don’t know where you’re going to be and your mind starts going everywhere. To me its just some security,” Benning said on getting the deal done quickly. “I’m just excited to continue training this summer, improve and gear up for the season.”

The 24-year-old appeared in 73 games with the Oilers in 2017-18, posting 21 points (6G, 15A) and a plus-5 rating.

He hopes to improve on those numbers in his third season with the Oilers.

“I think part of it comes with experience,” said Benning on growing his game offensively. “Just that confidence you have of playing in the league for a few years helps and it’s just something that you’ve got to find throughout time.”

Benning initially signed with the Oilers as a free agent in 2016 after spending three seasons at Northeastern University.