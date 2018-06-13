Edmonton Oilers kick off pre-season against Calgary Flames

The Edmonton Oilers will get their season started with a pair of games on the road, the team announced on Wednesday.

The pre-season schedule shows the Oilers will be in Calgary to take on the Flames on Sept. 17 before heading to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Sept. 18.

The first home game will be Sept. 20, when the Winnipeg Jets come to Rogers Place.

The Oilers will be heading overseas for one exhibition game. The team heads to Cologne, Germany on Oct. 3 to take on the Deutsche Eishockey Liga’s (DEL) Cologne Sharks.

Ticket information for individual pre-season home games will be released in July.

Full pre-season schedule:

Sept. 17 @ Calgary Flames

Sept. 18 @ Vancouver Canucks

Sept. 20 vs Winnipeg Jets

Sept. 23 @ Winnipeg Jets

Sept. 25 vs Vancouver Canucks

Sept. 27 vs Arizona Coyotes

Sept. 29 vs Calgary Flames