Edmonton Oilers sign defenceman Keegan Lowe to 2-year contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Keegan Lowe to a two-year contract.

Lowe, 25, appeared in 52 games with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors last season, posting 14 points (two goals, 12 assists), 65 penalty minutes and a plus-14 plus/minus rating.

The six-foot-one, 194-pound defenceman appeared in two NHL games last season, making his Oiler debut on April 5 versus the Vegas Golden Knights. Lowe has played in four career NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Lowe played in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings. He was drafted in the third round by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2011, but played only two NHL games with the Hurricanes. The Oilers signed him as a free agent last summer.

The Edmonton native and son of Oilers Entertainment Group vice-president Kevin Lowe has appeared in 311 career AHL games, posting 69 points (15 goals, 54 assists) and 406 penalty minutes with the Bakersfield Condors, St. John’s IceCaps and Charlotte Checkers.

— With files from Reid Wilkins, 630 CHED