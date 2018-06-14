Edmonton sports

Edmonton Oilers sign forward Drake Caggiula to two-year extension

By Radio Producer/Sports Anchor  630CHED

Edmonton Oilers left wing Drake Caggiula (91) drives to the net under pressure from Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev (22) as goalie Curtis McElhinney (35) watches the puck during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Forward Drake Caggiula has a new two-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli announced the extension on Thursday, but no financial details were released.

Caggiula, 23, appeared in 67 games with the Oilers last season. He scored 13 goals and added seven assists.

READ MORE: Oilers sign forward Drake Caggiula to entry-level deal

The versatile forward signed with the Oilers in 2016 after playing three seasons with the University of North Dakota.

 

 

