Edmonton Oilers sign forward Drake Caggiula to two-year extension

Forward Drake Caggiula has a new two-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli announced the extension on Thursday, but no financial details were released.

Caggiula, 23, appeared in 67 games with the Oilers last season. He scored 13 goals and added seven assists.

The versatile forward signed with the Oilers in 2016 after playing three seasons with the University of North Dakota.