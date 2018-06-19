Bail hearing underway for man accused in Vernon wife’s 1986 death

A bail hearing for Paramjit Singh Bogarh, 57, was underway on Tuesday in a Vernon courtroom.

Bogarh is facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of his wife more than 30 years ago.

On Dec. 31, 1986, 26-year-old Saminder Bogarh was allegedly killed in Vernon, where the couple lived at the time.

A publication ban prevents Global Okanagan from publishing evidence revealed at the bail hearing.

In the aftermath of Saminder Bogarh’s death, Paramjit Bogarh was criminally charged in connection with the death of his wife.

However, that charge was stayed because of a lack of evidence.

The 57-year-old was extradited from the United States to face the current charges.

— with files from Doris Maria Bregolisse