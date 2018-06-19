Police release video showing violent attack of woman in Brampton, suspect still wanted

In an effort to identify and locate a suspect, Peel Regional Police have released a disturbing video appearing to show a woman being grabbed, pushed and hit as she was walking with a young child.

Police said the incident happened on June 1 after 7:45 p.m. Officers said the suspect first tried to speak with the victim at a convenience store near Kings Cross Road and Knightsbridge Road, in the area of Central Park Drive and Queen Street East.

The woman walked away and police said the suspect followed her in a silver vehicle.

In the video released by investigators, police said the woman was sexually assaulted. A man can be seen jogging behind the woman as she walks in front of a building entrance with the child. He appears to grab the woman from behind before she can be seen turning around and hitting the man in the face.

On June 12, 2018 #PRP released images of a Sex Assault suspect. You can see them at:https://t.co/rd8Hky4Ldg#PRP today is releasing video of the incident. Check out the video at the the following link:https://t.co/sLZaDLDopA Call Special Victims Unit, 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 pic.twitter.com/Y5WoKXIDTE — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) June 19, 2018

The man can then be seen shoving her as he turns around to run away. He quickly stops, turns back around and charges at the woman. She can then be seen throwing a drink cup at the suspect before he grabs her hair, pushes her down and hits her on the back.

The suspect can be seen running away and taking off in a car.

Police described the man as being approximately 30 years old, 5’7″ and having a medium build. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, dark pants and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the special victims unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.