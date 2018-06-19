Peterborough ranked among top 25 friendliest destination cities in Canada

Peterborough is among the top 25 friendliest destination cities and communities in Canada, according to a new survey by Expedia.

The list released by the popular international travel website ranks Peterborough 12th overall.

“Kayaks, breweries, and history museums all make Peterborough, Ontario, a dynamic place that’s more than happy to share the happiness with travellers,” the website states.

Expedia based its second annual report on hotel review data from 2017 and communities were ranked based on the highest-rated service scores.

“Out of a list of over 750 destinations, the towns and communities below all had at least 100 reviews and an impressive four-star rating or higher,” Expedia notes.

Expedia says Peterborough offers plenty to make friends, such as breweries, highlighting the Publican House Brewery and Ashburnham Ale House as top spots.

The travel website also noted the city offers canoeing and kayaking opportunities.

“Learn more about the culture when you tour the popular Canadian Canoe Museum, then go try it out yourself,” Expedia said.

The Top 25:

1. Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

2. Airdrie, AB

3. Tofino, BC

4. Truro, N.S.

5. Sherwood Park, AB

6. Leduc, AB

7. Huntsville, ON

8. Vaughan, ON

9. Sault Ste. Marie, ON

10. Halifax, NS

11. St. John’s, NL

12. Peterborough, ON

13. Dartmouth, NS

14. Saskatoon, SK

15. Ucluelet, BC

16. Ottawa, ON

17. Courtenay, BC

18. Invermere, BC

19. Radium Hot Springs, BC

20. Nelson, BC

21. Charlottetown, PEI

22. Fernie, BC

23. Victoria, BC

24. Enfield, NS

25. Quebec City, QC