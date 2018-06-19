Man, 57, charged with 1st-degree murder in death of man killed by Toronto subway train

The 57-year-old man accused of pushing a man in front of a Toronto subway train on Monday has been identified as John Reszetnik.

Reszetnik has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man in his 50s or 60s.

The accused is known to police, Toronto police homicide Det. Rob North said.

On Monday night, North told reporters that prior to the incident, the victim and the accused were about to board an eastbound train at Bloor-Yonge Station.

“Our allegations at this time are that there’s some interaction between our accused and our deceased, and our deceased is sort of pushed and falls under the train … the push happened very quickly,” he said, recounting what was seen on Toronto Transit Commission surveillance cameras.

A suspect was arrested shortly afterwards.

The victim was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

If you were at Bloor Subway Station in Toronto and saw a man push another man onto the tracks causing his death please contact Toronto Police Homicide 416-808-7400 or email Robert.North@TorontoPolice.on.ca @DetRobNorth https://t.co/4yy7B8VDyc — Homicide Squad (@TPSHomicide) June 19, 2018

Police are still looking to identify the deceased. North described the man as Asian, in his 50s or 60s and having white hair and eyebrows. North said the man was wearing shorts, blue running shoes and a white hat.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Toronto police homicide unit at 416-808-7400.

— With files from Catherine McDonald and Nick Westoll