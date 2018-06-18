Toronto police investigating whether man struck by subway train was pushed

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody in the death of a young man who may have been pushed off a downtown subway platform before he was struck by a train.

Police were called to Bloor-Yonge subway station at 10:15 a.m. Monday after reports that a person had been hit by a train.

READ MORE: Toronto police ask for help identifying woman who fell in front of subway train

Police said the victim was transported to hospital in very serious condition. At a press conference on Monday afternoon, Toronto police homicide Det. Rob North said the victim, a man in his early 20s, later succumbed to his injuries. Officials have not released his name.

“We believe that this male was a victim of a homicide,” North said.

A man in his 40s was arrested by police and transit constables but has not yet been charged, he said.

Homicide investigation under way after a man in his 20s is struck, killed by train at Yonge station. Man, around 40… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Caryn Lieberman (@caryn_lieberman) June 18, 2018

North said the circumstances are still under investigation, and officers are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Prior to the incident, North said the victim was waiting to board an eastbound Line 2 train.

“We believe he could have been pushed, again, we’re reviewing all angles of video surveillance to sort of get a better narrative of that,” he told reporters.

North said the platform was not busy at the time.

10:22am Mon Jun18/2018 Toronto Police responded to a call at Bloor Subway~Male in 20's died at track level~Man in 40's arrested by TTC & Police at scene~Homicide Squad investigating~Believed to be an isolated incident~Witnesses asked to call Det Rob North 416-808-7400 #GO1106486 — Homicide Squad (@TPSHomicide) June 18, 2018

Toronto Transit Commission spokesman Brad Ross expressed condolences to the family of the victim and said the agency was fully co-operating with the police investigation.

Yonge Station on Line 2 expected to be closed for rush hour

Ross said there will continue to be impacts on TTC service as police conduct their investigation, and he encouraged rush-hour commuters to give themselves some extra time.

“We expect that …Yonge Station on Line 2 will remain closed for the afternoon rush hour and we want people to be aware of that, so when they make their way home they’re not caught by surprise,” he said.

Trains on Line 2, the Bloor-Danforth line, will be bypassing Yonge Station, though Bloor Station will be open for those travelling on Line 1.

Ross encouraged those looking to connect from Line 1 to Line 2 at Yonge to walk to Bay or Sherbourne station if possible, or transfer lines at St. George or Spadina instead.

The transit agency said Wheel Trans service would be made available for those requiring an accessible connection.