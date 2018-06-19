Police searching for three armed robbery suspects

Guelph Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in an alleged armed robbery.

Police say the group of three men entered a north end hotel around 3:15 a.m. on Monday morning, and demanded money.

READ MORE: Guelph Police Service make arrest in 2 attempted child abductions

During the incident, police say that one of the three suspects flashed a handgun before an undisclosed amount of cash was turned over and the group fled the scene.

Investigators say the group all wore hooded sweatshirts covering their heads, two black and one red.

The suspect in the red sweatshirt is also said to have been wearing a baseball cap, along with black pants and black shoes.

Another suspect wore black pants with white drawstrings and black shoes, along with his black sweatshirt.

The third suspect wore a black sweatshirt with a zipper, dark pants with a light coloured stripe down the side, and dark shoes.

READ MORE: Guelph police seize $13K in drugs, man arrested

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.csgw.tips.