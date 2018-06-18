Andrew Verner and Derrick Walser staying with the Peterborough Petes
The Peterborough Petes announced late Monday afternoon that the team will retain the services of Andrew Verner and Derrick Walser for the 2018-19 season.
Verner served as the team’s interim head coach after Jody Hull was fired in January. He has been promoted to associate coach.
Previously, Verner was an assistant coach (2014-18) and goalie coach (2012-14).
READ MORE: Peterborough Petes name Rob Wilson new head coach
Verner was replaced by Rob Wilson, who will be the team’s head coach next season.
Walser was hired as an assistant coach last season.
The Petes are coming off a disappointing season that saw the team fall from top spot in the east in November to 9th in the east in January.
The team never recovered and missed the playoffs just a year after a playoff run to the Ontario Hockey League’s eastern conference final.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.