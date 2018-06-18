Andrew Verner and Derrick Walser staying with the Peterborough Petes

The Peterborough Petes announced late Monday afternoon that the team will retain the services of Andrew Verner and Derrick Walser for the 2018-19 season.

Verner served as the team’s interim head coach after Jody Hull was fired in January. He has been promoted to associate coach.

Previously, Verner was an assistant coach (2014-18) and goalie coach (2012-14).

READ MORE: Peterborough Petes name Rob Wilson new head coach

The Peterborough Petes announce Andrew Verner and Derrick Walser will remain with the organization next season. #Ptbo #OHL — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) June 18, 2018



Story continues below GM Mike Oke and Head Coach Rob Wilson have announced that Coaches Verner and Walser will remain with the organization for the 2018-19 season. DETAILS>> https://t.co/1F8RIm2XP7 pic.twitter.com/UAZ80l6ImR — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) June 18, 2018

Verner was replaced by Rob Wilson, who will be the team’s head coach next season.

Walser was hired as an assistant coach last season.

The Petes are coming off a disappointing season that saw the team fall from top spot in the east in November to 9th in the east in January.

The team never recovered and missed the playoffs just a year after a playoff run to the Ontario Hockey League’s eastern conference final.