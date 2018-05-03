Peterborough Petes name Rob Wilson new head coach

Former Peterborough Petes’ defenceman Rob Wilson has been named the 23rd head coach of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) franchise.

The Petes made the announcement on Thursday morning, hiring the Toronto native who spent the past three seasons as the head coach of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga’s (DEL) Nuremberg Ice Tigers, compiling a record of 97-43-0-8 in the German premier league. He was named DEL coach of the year in 2016-17.

Petes’ general manager Mike Oke said he conducted a thorough review and selection process that featured multiple highly qualified candidates.

“Rob brings a strong knowledge of the game, utilizing current systems and strategies to prepare his players for various game situations,” said Oke. “He has a passion for developing players to achieve their best, and has a proven ability to win.”

After three seasons with the Sudbury Wolves, Wilson joined the Petes during the 1988-89 season and helped the Petes capture the OHL championship.

Although drafted by the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins in 1986 (12th round, 235th overall), Wilson’s pro career took him to 12 leagues throughout Europe and North America.

He turned to coaching in 2003 and was named the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) coach of the year in 2005-06 when he led the Newcastle Vipers to a league championship as a player and coach and won the Italian Playoff Championship in 2013. With Canadian-British dual citizenship, Wilson also had coaching stints with Great Britain’s national team, Neumarkt/Egna and Ritten/Renon in Italy and DEL’s Straubing Tigers in 2014-15 before joining Nuremberg.

“His work ethic and attitude will create an environment that will not only allow players to develop and succeed, but also enjoy the process,” said Oke.

“As a coach, I’m hard but fair. Players will feel intensity through my leadership,” Wilson said in a statement.

Wilson has kept close ties to Peterborough. His daughters, Jessica and Lynsay, live and attend school in Peterborough and he owns a cottage on Chemong Lake. His fiancée, Heidi, and her son, Max, will relocate to the area this summer.

Wilson replaces interim coach Andrew Verner who took on the role in January after the Petes fired Jody Hull.

“When Rob arrives in Peterborough next week, we will begin the process of shaping his coaching staff,” said Oke.