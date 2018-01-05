Peterborough Petes fire head coach Jody Hull; Andrew Verner to assume interim role

The Peterborough Petes have fired head coach Jody Hull.

Hull was relieved of his duties on Friday afternoon. Assistant coach Andrew Verner has been named the team’s interim head coach.

The Petes sit fourth in the OHL’s East Division and sixth overall in the Eastern Conference with a 16-20-2-1 record through 38 games.

“We’d like to thank Jody for his extensive service with the Peterborough Petes, and wish him the best of luck in his next endeavour,” stated Petes’ General Manager Mike Oke.

“His and his family’s commitment to our organization and this community should not be downplayed.”

Hull was named the head coach on Valentine’s Day in 2013 after starting as interim head coach two months earlier. He replaced Mike Pelino who was bench boss for two and a half seasons.

Through five seasons Hull had a regular season record of 167-147-7-23. He led the Petes to the third round of the playoffs last year, the best finish for the club in 11 seasons.

However, in the off-season the team did not grant Hull a contract extension as he entered the final year of his three-year deal.

The Peterborough Petes have relieved Head Coach Jody Hull of his duties, and have named current Assistant Coach Andrew Verner the team's Interim Head Coach.

Verner has been an assistant coach with the Petes since the start of the 2015-16 season. For two seasons prior he was the club’s goaltending coach.

The 45-year-old Verner played 17 years of pro hockey (including with the American Hockey League’s Cape Breton Oilers) and was a former Petes’ goalie from 1989-92. He has also worked as a goaltending consultant for Hockey Canada, the Austrian National Team, and the Peterborough Minor Hockey Council.

Verner, a Toronto native, lives in nearby Ennismore with his wife and children.

“Andrew has the knowledge and experience to step in and effectively lead our team as interim head coach,” said Oke.

“He has a solid understanding of the strengths and potential of our roster and will be able to navigate the team through this transition as we look to improve in the standings.”

The Petes’ next game is Saturday in Ottawa against the 67’s. They return home on Jan. 11 to play the Guelph Storm which includes assistant coach Jake Grimes, a former Petes’ assistant coach.