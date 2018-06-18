2 teens allegedly hit by pickup truck while crossing street to board the school bus

Two 15-year-old students in Yorkton were believed to be hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street to board a school bus this morning.

The Yorkton Municipal RCMP responded to the scene at approximately 8 a.m. on June 18. The initial investigation by officers believes that the teens were hit by a pickup truck as they were crossing the street to board a school bus that was waiting for them.

Both teens were transferred to the hospital with injuries the RCMP described as minor.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and has been interviewed by police.

This is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been laid at this time.