Missing boaters rescued on Lake Athabasca

Two boaters missing on Lake Athabasca in northern Saskatchewan have been rescued.

Two boaters who were reported missing on Lake Athabasca in northern Saskatchewan have been rescued after setting out for Fort Chipewyan, Alta., on June 9.

The two Uranium City, Sask., men were reported missing to Fond du Lac RCMP after concerns were raised they may not have been fully equipped for the voyage.

Police consulted with local community members and a local outfitter on how to best carry out the search and members of Civil Air Search and Rescue (CASARA) were called in to help.

The two boaters were located by CASARA on June 11 at roughly 5 p.m. CT after they were spotted at Lobstick Point, near the Saskatchewan/Alberta boundary, waving at the plane.

Mounties and a Canadian Ranger set out in a RCMP boat to rescue the men.

“Without assistance from Mr. Andrew Isadore (the Ranger), the RCMP would not have been able to travel safely across Lake Athabasca to ensure a successful rescue,” said Sgt. Lisa Molle, the detachment commander of Fond du Lac RCMP.

“The Rangers are a very valuable resource and their help in situations like this is greatly appreciated.”

Uranium City is roughly 840 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

