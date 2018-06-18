Ottawa Senators announce six-game 2018-19 pre-season schedule

The Ottawa Senators announced Monday their six-game 2018-19 pre-season schedule, which includes two back-to-back games against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Three home games will be played at the Canadian Tire Centre, two will be played on the road and one neutral-site meeting will be featured as a part of Kraft Hockeyville. This will be the second consecutive season the Senators have participated in Hockeyville and they will play the Maple Leafs in Lucan, Ont., on September 18. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Senators suspend assistant GM Randy Lee amid harassment allegations

The Senators will also face off against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canadian Tire Centre on September 21, at 7:30 p.m. They will then visit Montreal on September 22, at 7 p.m., and then they will play the Blackhawks again in Chicago on September 27, at 8:30 p.m., before they finish up the pre-season schedule with a 7 p.m. home game on September 29 against Montreal.

Ottawa Senators pre-season schedule:

Tuesday, Sept. 18: Ottawa vs. Toronto (at Lucan, Ont.), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 19: Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 21: Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22: Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27: Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29: Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.