Cudworth School students learn about lightning safety

Cudworth School is where Global Saskatoon’s latest crew of SkyTrackers hailed from.

After making the trek to the city to visit the studio, students were intrigued by lightning safety and learned some tips they were able to share with viewers.

A few of them even tried their hand at delivering the forecast on the green screen.

