Education
June 18, 2018 12:44 pm

Cudworth School students learn about lightning safety

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Grade 4 and 5 students from Cudworth School visited the Global Saskatoon studios to learn about lightning safety with meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

Cudworth School is where Global Saskatoon’s latest crew of SkyTrackers hailed from.

After making the trek to the city to visit the studio, students were intrigued by lightning safety and learned some tips they were able to share with viewers.

A few of them even tried their hand at delivering the forecast on the green screen.

Please email Peter Quinlan if you would like to setup a SkyTracker weather school visit.

Download the Global News SkyTracker weather app for weather on the go.

