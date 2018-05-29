Watrous Elementary School students try reporting the weather

The Grade 5 class at Watrous Elementary School got some firsthand experience reporting the weather with a visit from Global Saskatoon.

The class was curious about the cold front sweeping through the province and learned how cold dense air displaces warm air to create clouds and precipitation.

READ MORE: Global’s newest SkyTrackers from Saskatoon Misbah School

Meteorologist Peter Quinlan found a few brave students who even tried their hand at reporting the weather.

If you would like to setup a SkyTracker Weather School visit, please email peter.quinlan@globalnews.ca.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.