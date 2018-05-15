Young SkyTrackers at Outlook Elementary School learn about tornado safety
Outlook Elementary School was the latest stop for Global Saskatoon’s SkyTracker Weather School where the class learned about how wind forms.
Fifty-six Grade 5 students who just started their weather unit drilled meteorologist Peter Quinlan with questions about various topics, including tornado safety.
The Outlook, Sask., area is right in Canada’s tornado alley and the students were eager to put a plan in place for what they would do when a tornado warning was issued for their area.
