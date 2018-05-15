Education
May 15, 2018 8:08 pm
Updated: May 15, 2018 8:37 pm

Young SkyTrackers at Outlook Elementary School learn about tornado safety

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Grade 5 students at Outlook Elementary School had lots of questions for Global Saskatoon meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

A A

Outlook Elementary School was the latest stop for Global Saskatoon’s SkyTracker Weather School where the class learned about how wind forms.

Fifty-six Grade 5 students who just started their weather unit drilled meteorologist Peter Quinlan with questions about various topics, including tornado safety.

READ MORE: Marion Graham Collegiate latest stop for SkyTracker weather school

The Outlook, Sask., area is right in Canada’s tornado alley and the students were eager to put a plan in place for what they would do when a tornado warning was issued for their area.

If you would like to setup a SkyTracker Weather School visit, please email peter.quinlan@globalnews.ca.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

