Young SkyTrackers at Outlook Elementary School learn about tornado safety

Outlook Elementary School was the latest stop for Global Saskatoon’s SkyTracker Weather School where the class learned about how wind forms.

Fifty-six Grade 5 students who just started their weather unit drilled meteorologist Peter Quinlan with questions about various topics, including tornado safety.

READ MORE: Marion Graham Collegiate latest stop for SkyTracker weather school

The Outlook, Sask., area is right in Canada’s tornado alley and the students were eager to put a plan in place for what they would do when a tornado warning was issued for their area.

If you would like to setup a SkyTracker Weather School visit, please email peter.quinlan@globalnews.ca.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.