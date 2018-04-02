SkyTracker Weather School in Taiwan

To discover one of the reasons why Saskatoon had such a cold Easter weekend, we take you overseas to sunny, 28-degree Taiwan to meet our latest crew of SkyTrackers.

The Grade 6 class at Morrison Academy in Kaohsiung have spent weeks learning how to forecast weather, and teacher Mr. Tam invited Global Saskatoon Meteorologist Peter Quinlan via Google Hangouts to answer some of the class’s burning weather questions.

The group learned how a typhoon in Asia pushing warm air to the north was one of the reasons why cold air was sliding south into Saskatchewan and parts of central Canada over the Easter weekend.

