Thunderstorm threats enthrall students at St. Anne School

Five thunderstorm threats enthralled Grade 5 students at St. Anne School in Saskatoon.

The class has their own green screen in their school and the students were incredibly polished in their on-camera weather presentations.

A few of them were quite keen to try out delivering a weather report on camera, which can be seen in above video.

READ MORE: Students learn about thunderstorms at SkyTracker weather school

Please email Peter Quinlan if you would like to setup a SkyTracker weather school visit.

Download the Global News SkyTracker weather app for weather on the go.