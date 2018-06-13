Weather
Thunderstorm threats enthrall students at St. Anne School

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Grade 5 students at St. Anne School in Saskatoon took part in a SkyTracker weather school.

Five thunderstorm threats enthralled Grade 5 students at St. Anne School in Saskatoon.

The class has their own green screen in their school and the students were incredibly polished in their on-camera weather presentations.

A few of them were quite keen to try out delivering a weather report on camera, which can be seen in above video.

Please email Peter Quinlan if you would like to setup a SkyTracker weather school visit.

