Students learn about thunderstorms at SkyTracker weather school

Thunderstorms were a topic for discussion as Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan brought the SkyTracker weather school to St. Peter’s School in Saskatoon.

The Grade 5 students learned what to do to stay safe during a storm ahead of Lightning Safety Week.

One of the favourite slogans of the day for the students was “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

