Heat warning remains in effect, sweltering temperatures to come

A heat warning remains in effect after sweltering hot temperatures left Toronto and the GTA feeling a little sweaty this past weekend.

High temperatures, for the second consecutive day, are expected to reach just above the 30 C mark, but humidity will make it feel more like 40 C.

Environment Canada said extreme heat affects everyone, though some are more susceptible to risks associated with high temperatures.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant woman, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the agency said.

It also reminds Canadians that people or pets should never be left inside a parked vehicle in temperatures like this.

Environment Canada also cancelled an air quality warning for high levels of air pollution that had been sent out Sunday.