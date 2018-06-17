Weather
June 17, 2018 9:58 am

Air quality warning issued for large portion of Southern Ontario

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Aerial of London Ontario Canada, in August 2008. Also known as 'The Forest City" it is popular in summer for tourist's and Festival goers. Kevan D. Ashworth/From The Canadian Press

Kevan D. Ashworth/Canadian Press
With temperatures expected to pass the 30-degree mark, Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for much of southern Ontario.

The affected area extends through the following regions: Belleville, Quinte, Northumberland, Hamilton, Toronto, Dunnville, Caledonia, Haldimand, Elgin, Halton, Peel, Huron, Perth, London, Middlesex, Niagara, Oxford, Brant, Sarnia, Lambton, Simcoe, Delhi, Norfolk, Waterloo, Wellington, Windsor, Essex, Chatham-Kent, York, Durham, Grey, Bruce, Peterborough and the Kawartha Lakes.

The agency warns that there are possible high levels of air pollution Sunday and Monday which could lead to poor air quality.

On Saturday, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for much of Southern Ontario. It says the extreme temperatures will “cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations”

The agency warns “individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

Environment Canada states that those who have lung diseases, including asthma and COPD, are more likely to be aggravated by the effects of poor air quality.

