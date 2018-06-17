Calgary police investigating suspicious item at Whitehorn CTrain Station
Calgary police are investigating after a suspicious item was found at the Whitehorn CTrain station.
According to police, a train operator noticed the item on the train and alerted authorities.
The train was then shut down as officials work to determine what the item is.
As of 2:20 p.m., the station was temporarily closed. Calgary Transit said shuttles will extend from Saddletowne to Rundle.
The platform and the bus loop have been closed. Police are advising people to avoid the area until further notice.
Calgary police said it’s still too early to say if there’s any risk to public safety.
More to come…
