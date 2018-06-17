Calgary police investigating suspicious item at Whitehorn CTrain Station

Calgary police are investigating after a suspicious item was found at the Whitehorn CTrain station.

According to police, a train operator noticed the item on the train and alerted authorities.

The train was then shut down as officials work to determine what the item is.

As of 2:20 p.m., the station was temporarily closed. Calgary Transit said shuttles will extend from Saddletowne to Rundle.

The platform and the bus loop have been closed. Police are advising people to avoid the area until further notice.

#CTriders #Blueline Saddletowne Ctrains will be running from the Core to Rundle and Rundle to the core until further notice. Shuttle buses will leave Rundle on 36 St NE and stop at 32 Ave and Whitefield Ave in both directions. Whitehorn Station is temp closed due to a CPS matter. pic.twitter.com/PtR0qrN9Kz — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) June 17, 2018

Calgary police said it’s still too early to say if there’s any risk to public safety.

